WINNIPEG -- After a number of credit and debit cards, and identity documents were stolen from Winnipeg homes and vehicles, police have arrested a woman and charged her with a long list of forgery, fraud and identity theft-related charges.

Winnipeg police said between August 2018 and December 2019, several people’s identity or financial documents were stolen during break-ins.

The financial crimes unit launched an investigation and identified a woman suspect.

On Wednesday police executed a search warrant at the woman’s home. She was arrested and officers seized a number of items, including nine credit and debit cards under other peoples’ names, forged documents, and two counterfeit Canadian bills.

Police said a number of forged and photocopied stolen identity documents were seized, along with devices used for forgery.

A small amount of meth, a revolver, and two improvised zip guns were seized, as well as a stolen bike and tablet.

Alice Beverly Cameron, 45, is facing the following list of charges:

Two counts of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm;

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;

Three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of scheduled substance – methamphetamine;

Possession of credit card;

Unauthorized use of credit card data;

Forgery;

Possession of a forged document with intent;

Identity theft;

Possession of instruments to be used to commit forgery;

Three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Six counts of possession of an identity document;

Possession of counterfeit money.

These charges have not been tested in court. She has been detained in custody.