Winnipeg woman facing animal cruelty charge

Seismic network registers blasts near Russian pipeline leaks

Explosions rattled the Baltic Sea before unusual leaks were discovered on two natural gas pipelines running underwater from Russia to Germany, seismologists said Tuesday. Some European leaders and experts are pointing to possible sabotage during an energy standoff with Russia provoked by the war in Ukraine.

  • UVic halts new hires amid deficit

    The University of Victoria's campus is again buzzing with students, but a lack of international students during the pandemic means tuition revenue is down. The school blames the decline on a hangover from COVID-19, as well as inflation, a housing shortage and delays processing international visas.

  • Driver survives after vehicle plummets hundreds of feet off Malahat highway

    RCMP say a driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after their vehicle drove off the Malahat highway and down a steep embankment on Vancouver Island on Sunday evening. The single-vehicle crash occurred near the Split Rock Lookout around 7:30 p.m., according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.