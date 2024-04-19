Winnipeg woman in hospital after being hit by tractor-trailer

One woman is in hospital after being hit by a tractor-trailer on Thursday night in North Kildonan.

The Winnipeg Police Service was called to the pedestrian-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Henderson Highway around 7:15 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they were told that the pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The pedestrian has been identified as a 33-year-old Winnipeg woman. She remains in the hospital in serious condition.

Police investigated and determined that the woman had walked in front of the tractor-trailer when she was hit. The driver of the tractor-trailer stayed at the scene and spoke to police.

Anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.