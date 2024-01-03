WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg woman last seen months ago at Polo Park mall

    Multiple pictures of Shelby Hayward. She was last seen on Oct. 20, 2023 at Polo Park Mall. She was reported missing on Nov. 17, 2023. (Source: Winnipeg police) Multiple pictures of Shelby Hayward. She was last seen on Oct. 20, 2023 at Polo Park Mall. She was reported missing on Nov. 17, 2023. (Source: Winnipeg police)

    The Winnipeg Police Service is turning to the public for help in trying to find a woman who was last seen in late October.

    Police said 30-year-old Shelby Hayward was reported missing on Nov. 17, 2023, and was last seen on Oct. 20, 2023, at CF Polo Park shopping mall.

    Hayward is around five-foot-five and has a medium build. She has medium length brown hair and brown eyes.

    Police said it isn't known what she was wearing when she was last seen.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

