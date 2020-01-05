WINNIPEG -- Cheryl Lemasurier is recovering after suffering a seizure Friday afternoon.

She said she was waiting at a Henderson Highway bus stop when the seizure hit, leaving her lying in the street during rush hour. Witnesses who saw her fall, rushed over to pull her out of the street, but while Lemasurier was at her most vulnerable, someone took advantage.

“Someone had taken my purse, ran to Starbucks, and had helped herself to my credit card, cash, my lottery tickets,” said Lemasurier.

She said she was able to cancel both of her credit cards before any purchases were made on them.

Lemasurier has little memory of what happened between the time she was waiting for the bus, and when she was in the ambulance. It starts to pick up as she was being transported to hospital.

She asked the paramedics for her purse and when she went through it she realized she’d been robbed.

Lemasurier put a post on Facebook about what happened to her during her seizure. She said a witness who read the post messaged her privately to help her fill in the blanks.

“She’s the one that said she noticed the lady take my purse, go into Starbucks and come back with it,” said Lemasurier.

Lemasurier plans to file a police report, but she wants to focus on the kindness of the strangers who helped her, and not on the one person who didn’t.

“The kind strangers that did help me, they saved my life.”

“Had they not been there, I don’t know what would have happened.”