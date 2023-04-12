Winnipeg woman says deductible won't be waived in hit and run that's not her fault
A Winnipeg woman says she has proof another driver is at fault for damaging her vehicle, yet her deductible isn't being waived.
Susan Mulvaney is having to pay for more than just groceries after she said her vehicle was hit in a Safeway parking lot while she was inside shopping.
"Well the vehicle backed into my car here and it's dented all the way down – and the mirror is damaged," said Mulvaney.
She said whoever hit her vehicle drove off and didn't leave a note. No one was there to see the incident either.
"Then I realized there was a camera right above where my car was and it might be recorded on video."
Mulvaney said she spoke to the manager at Safeway and they checked the video.
"It was a good visual of the vehicle and you could see the licence number on it."
Despite having the video evidence, the manager said the store policy is that surveillance video can only be released to police.
When Mulvaney told the Winnipeg Police Service about the crash and that she had video, she said they weren't interested.
"I called the police and they said we don't deal with fender benders in Safeway parking lots."
As there is no one held responsible for the incident, Mulvaney is on the hook for the $250 deductible. But she feels shouldn't have to pay it because of the evidence that it wasn't her fault.
"I've done the research for the police. It's just waiting there to be picked up."
Police told CTV News that an officer will be in touch with Mulvaney.
In an email to CTV News Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for MPI said it couldn't comment on the specific case due to privacy policies.
"Generally, in a hit and run scenario, if a claimant is being asked to pay their deductible it is because MPI is not able to confirm an at-fault driver for the incident," they said. "However, if the claimant's vehicle was parked at the time, or liability is confirmed that the unidentified driver is at fault, paying the deductible does not mean that they are held liable and their DSR would not be impacted."
The spokesperson added adjusters can consider all available evidence, but can't compel its release.
