Winnipeg woman wins $1M lottery jackpot

    Supplied image of Carla Baranski. Supplied image of Carla Baranski.

    A Winnipeg woman has a lot to celebrate heading into the new year after winning a $1 million lottery prize.

    When Carla Baranski heard that someone in Winnipeg won the Dec. 13 LOTTO 6/49 Draw, she checked her ticket right away. However, she could hardly believe it when she realized her numbers had won the $1 million jackpot.

    “I couldn’t believe it,” she said in a news release.

    “I was immediately skeptical. I had always hoped this would happen for me, but I didn’t believe it that it was happening!”

    To ensure that what she was seeing was real, Baranski brought in her mom to check over the ticket.

    “My mom and I looked over the numbers and scanned the ticket to be sure,” she said.

    “I kept thinking it must be an error! It took me a while to really believe it was true.”

    Baranski said her plans for her win include helping out her family.

    “I have parents and siblings – I’m going to make sure everyone is OK,” she said. “And it’ll be really nice to have a little financial freedom myself as well.”

    Baranski bought her winning ticket at the Sun Food Mart on Donald Street. She won the prize on the Gold Ball Draw.

