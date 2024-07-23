WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Women's resource centre pauses services following fire

    The North End Women's Centre was damaged in a fire on Sunday, July 21, 2024. The North End Women's Centre was damaged in a fire on Sunday, July 21, 2024.
    Share

    The North End Women’s Centre was forced to pause some of its services on Monday due to fire damage.

    In a post on social media, the resource centre said the front entrance of its building went up in flames on Sunday. Access to the front entrance is currently blocked off by tape.

    Due to the damage, the centre was forced to cancel drop-ins on Monday as there wasn’t safe access for community members to enter.

    CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the city for more information.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Someone died from untreated AIDS every minute last year: UN

    Nearly 40 million people were living with the HIV virus that causes AIDS last year, over nine million weren't getting any treatment, and the result was that every minute someone died of AIDS-related causes, the UN said in a new report launched Monday.

    Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?

    Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News