Women's resource centre pauses services following fire

The North End Women’s Centre was forced to pause some of its services on Monday due to fire damage.

In a post on social media, the resource centre said the front entrance of its building went up in flames on Sunday. Access to the front entrance is currently blocked off by tape.

Due to the damage, the centre was forced to cancel drop-ins on Monday as there wasn’t safe access for community members to enter.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the city for more information.