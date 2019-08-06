Winnipegger arrested in Ontario after $24K in meth seized during traffic stop
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 9:38AM CST
A Winnipegger was one of five people charged in Kenora, Ont., on Thursday after the OPP seized over $24,000 in meth during a traffic stop.
Police said the charges stem from an investigation, which resulted in a traffic stop in the north end of the city.
During the traffic stop officers seized what's suspected to be:
- Crystal meth with a street value of $24,400,
- Over $3,000 in Canadian money;
- A gun;
- Drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested Winnipeg’s Tyler Mitchell, as well as Katlynd Cronley-Polkinghorne, Kristianna Gray, Wayne Kejick and Shelly Peetwayway, who are all from Ontario. They have been charged with drug, weapons and firearm-related offences.
The accused went to bail court on Friday at the Kenora Courthouse.