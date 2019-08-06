

CTV News Winnipeg





A Winnipegger was one of five people charged in Kenora, Ont., on Thursday after the OPP seized over $24,000 in meth during a traffic stop.

Police said the charges stem from an investigation, which resulted in a traffic stop in the north end of the city.

During the traffic stop officers seized what's suspected to be:

Crystal meth with a street value of $24,400,

Over $3,000 in Canadian money;

A gun;

Drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Winnipeg’s Tyler Mitchell, as well as Katlynd Cronley-Polkinghorne, Kristianna Gray, Wayne Kejick and Shelly Peetwayway, who are all from Ontario. They have been charged with drug, weapons and firearm-related offences.

The accused went to bail court on Friday at the Kenora Courthouse.