Winnipegger wins $1M off scratch ticket

A Winnipegger is the latest in the province to see a large sum of money added to their bank account.

Western Canada Lottery Corporation and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries announced Tuesday that Gregory James has won $1 million on a Set for Life instant ticket.

James bought the ticket on May 10 at the Red River Co-op on Centre Street in Bridgwater.

He went home after buying the ticket, scratched it and saw he won and then made his way back to the store.

"When I saw that I had scratched three Set for Life icons, I thought, 'Sweet!'" said James in a news release.

He said he hasn't decided what he plans to do with the money yet. James does have the option to take his winnings in a lump sum of $1 million or get a $1,000 a week for 25 years.