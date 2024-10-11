Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed online

WARNING: The following story contains details that some people may find disturbing.

Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.

The Office of the Provincial Veterinarian Animal Welfare informed the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) about the videos and images in August 2024.

Police note the content was posted on the dark web, and approximately 10 cats were believed to be involved. Some of the animals were acquired through social media selling platforms.

“The videos were posted on the dark web and viewed by others,” said Cst. Stephen Spencer with the WPS.

“I don’t know the exact intent. It’s hard for me to say, so we’re still looking into that.”

Winnipeg police investigated and determined that the content was created and posted in Winnipeg.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the Lord Roberts neighbourhood where evidence was seized. Two people were taken into custody.

A 55-year-old woman and 40-year-old man have been charged with killing or injuring animals; causing unnecessary suffering to an animal; failing to provide adequate medical attention to an animal when it was ill or wounded; and inflicting upon an animal acute suffering, serious injury or harm, or extreme anxiety or distress that significantly impairs its health or well-being.

Both suspects are in custody and were known to police.

Spencer added that investigators said this is one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’ve dealt with.

“I can say anecdotally that when individuals are believed to be involved in heinous crimes against helpless animals it often leads to escalating violent behaviour towards humans,” he said.

“So we take that very seriously.”

Police note that investigators do not believe this incident is linked to recent report of cats being found dead in the Point Douglas area. The situations are being investigated separately.

Anyone with concerns regarding animal welfare can call the Winnipeg police, the provincial animal care line or Crime Stoppers.