Winnipeggers can now adopt a part of the river trail at The Forks

Winnipeggers are invited to adopt one of Winnipeg’s most popular winter attractions to keep it gliding ahead into another snowy season.

The Forks has launched a fundraising campaign asking people to adopt a metre of the Nestaweya River Trail for $50.

“It’s time to invite the community to be a part of what makes this place great,” said Zach Peters, communications and marketing manager of The Forks.

The adoption can be made in your name or in honour of another trail lover.

“Once it’s up this winter, we’re going to have signs every half-kilometre to mark those donors,” Peters said. “So you’ll be able to skate or walk along this trail, find your name, point it out, and take a selfie with your own name along the trail.”

Peters said The Forks receives no operational funding from any level of government and said amenities like the river trail rely on community support.

If a shorter season occurs for the river trail, the money raised from the campaign will be used to support other winter activities at The Forks.

The Forks said roughly 200,000 people use the trail during longer seasons, and it takes a team of a dozen people to maintain it.

More information about the program can be found online.