WINNIPEG -- If Winnipeggers are looking for something to do while practicing physical distancing, Economic Development Winnipeg is suggesting people explore 'The Loop'.

"The Loop is a big walking tour that Winnipeggers can do to explore Downtown and maybe some of our areas that they haven’t done before," said Dayna Spiring, president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg.

She said it's a self-guided walking tour that takes people throughout Downtown and surrounding areas, such as the Exchange District.

"It's a great way for Winnipeggers to be tourists in their own backyard," Spiring said, adding it’s the perfect thing for people to do during the pandemic.

"Right now we can't travel. So right now, we are encouraging all Winnipeggers, all Manitobans, to be tourists in their own city, and really see what it is that makes our city great. A lot of the attractions that we focus on in our Loop map, are things that people may have seen, but it may have been a long time since they have seen them."

The tour lasts three-and-a-half hours.

SUPPORTING LOCAL

Spiring added while exploring 'The Loop,' people can help the local economy by supporting local businesses. She said that the tourism industry has taken a hit because of the pandemic.

"As our economy starts to get going, Winnipeggers are going to make a difference in our tourism sector, and we're going to save a lot of businesses if we can support local," she said.

A map of 'The Loop' can be found on Tourism Winnipeg's website.