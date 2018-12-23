

Jason Gaidola, CTV Winnipeg





Many Winnipeggers are ramping up efforts to help the less-fortunate with two days left until Christmas Day.

Lorie Kosloski said she wanted to volunteer on Christmas, but shelters told her they’re over-staffed.

So she decided to start her own initiative.

With the help of some others, Kosloski and her team will drive around handing out food, socks, gloves and toques in the Exchange District on Dec. 25. The Winnipeg woman says Christmas has never been important to her in the past, but this year she’s found a way to find value in the holiday.

“I’m probably not going to open a present on Christmas Day, but I’m going to have as many people as I can smile on Christmas because they're getting something.” Kosloski said.

“They're being noticed and I think that's important."

United Wholesale Unlimited helped pitch-in. Kosloski approached the company and wanted to purchase more than $100 worth of merchandise. Owner, Blair Grabski said he was touched by Kosloski’s efforts – so he said he told Kosloski to put her money away.

“I told her 'I will give you 300 toques, hats, along with socks and do what she wished with them.'” Grabski said.

“We didn’t want the money.”

Meanwhile, Bear Clan Patrol says they’ll be fully stocked on Christmas Day. The neighbourhood watch group will have items ranging from coats, snow pants, blankets and other household personal items. Executive Director, James Favel said the group will have almost 60 tonnes of produce and baked goods.

He said the charitable donations are overwhelming.

“People come to us, we distribute out to the community and get the credit.” Favel said.

“It (the credit) belongs to the greater community, we’re just happy to be a part of the process.”

Koslsoki and Bear Clan Patrol are still accepting monetary and non-monetary donations.