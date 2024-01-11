‘Winter has set in’: The city’s plan to tackle Winnipeg’s first heavy snowfall of the season
Winnipeg streets were crawling with heavy equipment Thursday morning, as the city sprung into action to combat its first major snowfall of the season.
Ken Allen, the city’s public works communications coordinator, says crews began plowing Wednesday night along priority one routes, with about 100 pieces of heavy equipment out on Winnipeg roads.
“Crews are continuing to do that (Thursday). We’re going to be continuing on those main routes first off, but we’re looking at transitioning into the bus routes and collector streets after that.”
Those main routes, like Portage Avenue and Main Street, will be plowed a few times Thursday, as the snow and wind continues to make for a messy commute.
The cause of all that snow is a fierce Alberta clipper, which Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says could bring up to 15 centimetres over 36 hours to the Red River Valley. It’s likely to lose its gusto by Thursday night, with snowfall and winds subsiding.
When that happens, Allen says over 300 pieces of heavy equipment will be out to give the streets a final clearing.
While the city has been working on ice control activities this winter, Allen says it’s rare to have the first major snow-clearing operation in January.
“We’ve had it good up until now, but things have changed. Winter has set in. It’s a bit treacherous out there until the plows go through, and we’re able to get it plowed and in good condition.”
Motorists are reminded to drive to conditions and keep an eye out for heavy equipment.
When encountering it, Allen recommends slowing down and keeping a safe distance. If you want to pass a piece of snow-clearing equipment, he recommends making eye contact with the operator.
- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail
