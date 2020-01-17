WINNIPEG -- A storm system is expected to bring 10 to 20 cm of snow to the City of Winnipeg and other parts of southern Manitoba.

A number of communities across southern Manitoba are under a winter storm warning from Environment Canada, including Steinbach, Emerson and Pilot Mount. Winnipeg is under a snowfall warning.

Environment Canada said snow and freezing drizzle will move into the region Friday afternoon, with precipitation getting heavier overnight before tapering off.

Wind is also expected to hamper visibility Saturday when gusts up to 70 km/h are in the forecast.

It asks people to consider postponing non-essential travel and be ready for travel conditions that change or deteriorate quickly.

“Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow,” it said.

CITY SAYS CREWS READY

A news release from the City of Winnipeg said crews are ready to cope with the weather in the forecast and will plow roadways as required, or sand to control ice and improve tractions.

It reminds motorists to drive to the conditions and said it will follow policy to sand and plow main routes, bus routes and collector routes first.

Residents can use the city’s online snow clearing status map to get updates on snow-clearing activities.

More information on snow clearing activities, snow routes and parking bans is also available on the city’s website.