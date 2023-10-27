Winter weather causing power outages in Manitoba

As Manitoba was hit with its first blast of snow this week, the winter weather is causing outages in some parts of the province.

According to Manitoba Hydro, about 1,200 customers remain without power in central and southeastern Manitoba as of Friday afternoon. This includes customers in and around Steinbach, Marchand, Sprague, Selkirk, and a number of other communities.

A Manitoba Hydro spokesperson said that extra crews have been called in to help local crews with restoration this afternoon and evening.

The spokesperson notes that the outages are due to weather, and that the Crown corporation is dealing with trees on lines, as well as downed lines.

Manitoba Hydro crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power; however, snow is making it difficult to access damaged equipment in some areas in the southeast.

STEINBACH OUTAGES

One city that is experiencing weather-related outages on Friday is Steinbach.

In a statement, the city said power is back on at city hall, adding that many residents had power all morning.

The city notes that some street lights are out on Main Street, so intersections are operating as four-way stops. It adds they are just waiting for Manitoba Hydro to get everything fixed up.