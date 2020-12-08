WINNIPEG -- Residents are flocking to a Winnipeg area that’s been transformed into a winter wonderland, but it’s causing some traffic issues for those living in the area.

As part of an annual tradition, Linden Woods’ Fox Meadow Drive has been turned into Candy Cane Lane with the use of colourful lights and holiday decorations.

Though people living in the area are happy to welcome guests into the neighbourhood to get a glimpse of the Winter Wonderland, this year there has been a lot more visitors, even causing bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Some people in the area said the increased traffic is making it difficult for them to pull out of their driveways, adding they’ve also noticed more pedestrians in the neighbourhood as well.

“With people with small children, walking one way or the other, with or against traffic, and on phones taking pictures, maybe not paying attention,” said area resident Lauren Kryger.

“Everyone is here for the same thing, to enjoy the holiday season with the lights, but we just want to make people aware that they have to be mindful and just to be careful.”

Residents want police to come and help direct traffic, however, police said with limited resources they typically won’t direct traffic unless there are safety concerns.

Officers said no official complaints were made over the weekend, and urge drivers to follow the rules in the Highway Safety Act.