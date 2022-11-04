With winter around the corner, Zoo Lights set to return

As the weather continues to cool down with winter just around the corner, it means a fun festive event is getting ready for another year.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy announced Friday that Zoo Lights is scheduled to return and will run from Dec. 1, 2022, to Jan. 8, 2023.

"Zoo Lights is a delightful holiday event that we are thrilled to bring back again this year," said Sara Wolowich Brown, the communications coordinator with the conservancy.

"We are looking forward to seeing families and friends be awed by the fantastic light displays and enjoy the entertainment."

The zoo will be decorated with 1.5 million lights. Displays will be spread out throughout the loop within the zoo.

There will also be live music in the Town Hall tent, food and beverages available at several concession locations and there will also be a new location at the McFeetors Heavy Horse Centre called The Dome, where people can enjoy a drink at the bar.

People are reminded to dress for the cold weather, even though there will be spots to warm up.

Tickets are currently on sale. Kids two years old and under get in free, while three and up are $16 each. Those who attend must show up within the 30-minute time frame on the ticket.

Zoo Lights runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and then from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. More details, including where to purchase tickets, can be found online.