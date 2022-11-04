With winter around the corner, Zoo Lights set to return
As the weather continues to cool down with winter just around the corner, it means a fun festive event is getting ready for another year.
The Assiniboine Park Conservancy announced Friday that Zoo Lights is scheduled to return and will run from Dec. 1, 2022, to Jan. 8, 2023.
"Zoo Lights is a delightful holiday event that we are thrilled to bring back again this year," said Sara Wolowich Brown, the communications coordinator with the conservancy.
"We are looking forward to seeing families and friends be awed by the fantastic light displays and enjoy the entertainment."
The zoo will be decorated with 1.5 million lights. Displays will be spread out throughout the loop within the zoo.
There will also be live music in the Town Hall tent, food and beverages available at several concession locations and there will also be a new location at the McFeetors Heavy Horse Centre called The Dome, where people can enjoy a drink at the bar.
People are reminded to dress for the cold weather, even though there will be spots to warm up.
Tickets are currently on sale. Kids two years old and under get in free, while three and up are $16 each. Those who attend must show up within the 30-minute time frame on the ticket.
Zoo Lights runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and then from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. More details, including where to purchase tickets, can be found online.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES | 'Unprecedented attack': Ontario education workers hold walkout with many schools closed indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
A lawyer representing Ottawa residents is challenging "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich's assertion that she was never told to leave when her massive protest was gridlocking the city last winter.
BREAKING | 2 children critically hurt, 3 others taken to hospital after crash between school bus, semi west of Edmonton
Two boys sustained critical, life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus and semi truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
Hockey Canada governance review calls for leadership structure changes
Hockey Canada finds itself at "a crossroads" that requires reimagined leadership coupled with more oversight and transparency, a third-party governance review has found.
Twitter layoffs hit Canadian office, involve at least two of the country's top staff
Global layoffs orchestrated by new Twitter owner Elon Musk have hit the company's Canadian office with its two most senior leaders announcing they were part of the cuts.
War fallout, energy scramble and science warnings: What to look out for during COP27 next week
The devastating war in Ukraine, skyrocketing energy and food prices, and growing enmity between the West on the one hand and Russia and China on the other make up some of the discussion points for the COP27 summit, which runs from Nov. 6-18.
Refugee stabs herself with knife in front of federal official amid desperate plea for housing
For thousands of refugees, the chance to come to Canada is a dream, but for far too many who are already here, the situation has grown dangerously desperate.
Health ministers have a ‘golden opportunity’ to fix Canadian health care: CMA
With overburdened health care systems across the country experiencing chaos and the prospect of collapse as the number of flu, COVID-19, and RSV illnesses rise further in the wintry months ahead, the Canadian Medical Association is calling on health ministers to take urgent action.
Canada sanctions Haitian officials as MPs told gangs are wreaking civil war
Ottawa is sanctioning at least two senior Haitian officials for their alleged support of gangs in the country. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has announced sanctions in lockstep with the U.S. for allegedly financing gangs and allowing them to wreak havoc in the country.
Regina
-
Police on scene in downtown Estevan following 'serious incident'
Police said there is no threat to public safety after responding to a serious incident in downtown Estevan on Friday morning.
-
Historic Weyburn Courthouse reopens as Court of King's Bench
The Weyburn Courthouse was officially reopened as a Court of King’s Bench Judicial Centre and Registry Office on Thursday.
-
'We have a sustainable business again': YQR seeing strong rebound following pandemic turmoil
Regina’s International Airport is seeing a strong rebound following two years of turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon emergency crews rescue man trapped under fallen tree
A man was taken to hospital after being trapped underneath a tree earlier today.
-
'If you are a business owner, I suggest security': Prince Albert businesses bearing brunt of social issues
A Prince Albert business owner says people suffering from addictions and mental health issues are making it difficult to run his businesses.
-
Inquest witnesses say inmate reported feeling 'overwhelming emotional pain' before hanging himself
The inquest into the death of an inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary continued on Thursday at the Coronet Hotel where the jury heard about the last few hours before the inmate's death.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 144 reopened after crews clean up big spill due to fiery, fatal crash
Highway 144 south of Timmins has reopened after taking crews almost two days to clean up a 'big' spill following a fatal crash involving three commercial vehicles Wednesday night, Ontario Provincial Police says.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | OPP investigating after human remains found in northern Ont.
Provincial police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area of northern Ontario and say they cannot confirm if there is any connection to an ongoing missing person case in the area.
-
Here is where CUPE is picketing in northeastern Ontario
Despite the Ontario government passing legislation Thursday making it illegal to strike, education workers locked in a bitter labour dispute with the province are walking out Friday in protest. Here is where CUPE is picketing.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 children critically hurt, 3 others taken to hospital after crash between school bus, semi west of Edmonton
Two boys sustained critical, life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus and semi truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
-
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
-
Alberta Halloween candy package 'presumptive positive' for fentanyl: RCMP
Mounties in Alberta have requested urgent lab tests after a package of Sour Patch Kids handed out on Halloween returned a 'presumptive positive test' for fentanyl.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | 'Unprecedented attack': Ontario education workers hold walkout with many schools closed indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
Ontario looks to declare education worker walkout illegal as tens of thousand strike
The provincial government is calling on the Ontario Labour Relations Board to officially declare a Friday walkout by tens of thousands of education workers illegal.
-
Ontario man who killed mom, 2 kids in high-speed crash sentenced to 6 years jail
An Ontario man convicted of killing a mother and two children in a 2018 high-speed crash has been sentenced to six years in jail.
Calgary
-
Rally draws hundreds as Coutts blockade suspects appear in Lethbridge court
As three men charged in connection with the Coutts border blockade appeared in court Friday, the Lethbridge Police Service warned the public about a large rally outside the courthouse for the event.
-
'Exciting futures': Alberta's unemployment rate drops to 5.2 per cent in October
Alberta's unemployment rate dipped slightly last month as residents battled inflation and the rising cost of living.
-
Alberta farmers had a good year in the field, but the cost of doing business is rising
Many Alberta farms enjoyed some of their best harvests this year – the province says on average, yields were about 10 per cent higher than the five-year average and prices are also up.
Montreal
-
Mother, 40, who plunged family vehicle in Laval river dies, police say
The mother who drove her family vehicle into a river a week ago with her two young children on board has died, Laval police say.
-
Jacques-Cartier Bridge partially closed due to an 'incident'
The Jacques-Cartier bridge has been partially closed due to an 'incident' Friday afternoon.
-
Montreal police investigating 28 vehicle fires since Wednesday night
The Montreal fire service says 12 vehicles were on fire Friday morning in Lachine in yet another case of suspected arson this week in the city.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators confirm NHL club is for sale
The Ottawa Senators confirm the club is for sale, and says the condition of any sale is that it remains in Ottawa.
-
Dozens of Ottawa schools closed today as CUPE education workers begin 'political protest'
Two Ottawa school boards have closed schools to in-person learning today, as thousands of early childhood educators, librarians, custodians and other education workers walk off the job to back demands for a new contract.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
A lawyer representing Ottawa residents is challenging "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich's assertion that she was never told to leave when her massive protest was gridlocking the city last winter.
Atlantic
-
'It just can’t be left to happen that way again': Families affected by N.S. shooting call for action, better supports
Over several days in September, the Mass Casualty Commission held a series of closed door consultations with family members and others affected by the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, American family member of victims lost faith in Mounties
U.S. citizen Jennifer Zahl Bruland says the murders of her father and stepmother in Nova Scotia's mass shooting led her to stop believing in the quality of Canada's national police force.
-
RCMP diverted attention from errors made during mass shooting investigation: lawsuit
The spouse of the Nova Scotia mass shooter says she was charged with supplying ammunition to the killer because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from mistakes made during their investigation.
Kitchener
-
Education workers and supporters hit the streets in Waterloo region
Hundred of schools across Ontario are closed Friday as thousands of education workers hit the picket lines despite controversial legislation passed by the Ontario government making the job action illegal.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | 'Unprecedented attack': Ontario education workers hold walkout with many schools closed indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
Police investigate crash involving school bus in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a school bus on Friday morning in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
Atmospheric river triggers rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver. Localized flooding will be a risk on Friday as an atmospheric river brings heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the South Coast.
-
Sentencing expected for B.C. Mountie convicted of sex offences involving minors
The B.C. RCMP officer who was found guilty of sexual offences involving minors earlier this year is expected to learn his fate Friday morning.
-
Man hospitalized after Delta shooting that appears gang-related, police say
A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Delta, B.C., late Thursday night that investigators believe was related to the Lower Mainland's bloody gang conflict.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria sees record-breaking but challenging cruise ship season as last boat docks
On Thursday, the last cruise ship of the season docked at Victoria’s Ogden Point, bringing down the curtain on the cruise ship season. It was the first season in three years and one that threw a lifeline to many tourism business.
-
Bison bones thousands of years old found at Saanich construction site
The future operator of an under-construction care home in Saanich is hailing a "significant palaeontological find" made during excavation of the work site.
-
50 homes for women and children fleeing violence coming to Langford, B.C.
Construction is underway on a four-storey building that will contain 50 new homes for women and children who are fleeing violence in the West Shore area, the province announced Friday.