WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to hospital Thursday afternoon after being assaulted in Wolseley.

The Winnipeg Police Service was called to an assault shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Craig Street. Police said one injured individual was found when they arrived.

They were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police weren’t able to provide any further details on the nature of the assault or whether anyone has been arrested.

This is a developing story. More details to come.