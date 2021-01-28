Advertisement
Wolseley assault sends one person to hospital in critical condition
Published Thursday, January 28, 2021 5:04PM CST
Winnipeg police are investigating an assault on Craig Street on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2020. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to hospital Thursday afternoon after being assaulted in Wolseley.
The Winnipeg Police Service was called to an assault shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Craig Street. Police said one injured individual was found when they arrived.
They were taken to hospital in critical condition.
Police weren’t able to provide any further details on the nature of the assault or whether anyone has been arrested.
This is a developing story. More details to come.