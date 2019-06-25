

CTV Winnipeg





A Wolseley school presented a newly-published book on reconciliation from a child’s perspective Monday.

Grade 4, 5, and 6 English and alternative classes from Laura Secord School published “Answering the Calls: A Child’s View of the 94 Calls to Action.”

According to a news release from the Winnipeg School Division, the book was funded by the Canadian commission for UNESCO to be shared in hard copy and on its website.

“Our students and staff are learning that we need to educate ourselves about the problems in our society and that we must do the work necessary to implement the solutions proposed by the TRC (Truth and Reconciliation Commission),” said Rhona Churman, the principal of the school, in a news release.

The book will be available in all WSD libraries.