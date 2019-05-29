Three people in same family accused of staging a hate crime appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.

Winnipeg police allege on the eve of Passover, an assault on a woman working at Bermax Caffé and Bistro was staged and anti-Semitic vandalism was falsely reported.

Court documents show the family may have faced financial challenges.

READ MORE:

Police allege robbery and anti-Semitic graffiti staged by café owners

BerMax owners may have had financial troubles

Oxana Berent, Alexander Berent and Maxim Berent have each been charged with public mischief.

Oxana's lawyer, Martin Glazer, said outside of court his client is not pleased with the false allegations, maintains her innocence and the matter will proceed to trial.

He said there is no video from inside the restaurant and she is a victim.

"According to the information I have it was noted when she was in the ambulance, she couldn't even speak, she was in shock, she was traumatized, she was shaking, and had a look of fear on her face. Her blouse was torn and she was taken to hospital via ambulance, where she underwent treatment so we expect the medical evidence to show this was genuine," Glazer said.

He said the charge against his client is merely an accusation and it's important not to rush to judgment.

CTV News spoke with Maxim Berent off camera after he appeared in court.

When asked how he was managing with the allegations he said “it’s rough.” When asked if would speak, he said, “I can’t, ” pointing to his throat, and, “I have a doctor’s appointment.”

Glazer said Maxim and Alexander Berent are unrepresented.

The family's next court appearance is scheduled to place June 26th.