WINNIPEG -- Manitoba First Nations Police have arrested a woman after finding meth and counterfeit money in a Long Plain First Nation home on April 1.

Police said they searched the home around 2 p.m., and found meth and U.S. counterfeit money amounting to $9,800.

No one was home while officers executed the search warrant, but police found the homeowner shortly after.

A 40-year-old woman from Long Plain is in custody. She faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of counterfeit money and failure to appear. Police said the suspect also faces charges for dangerous driving following an incident on March 29, where a security officer was nearly hit on a roadway.

The woman is scheduled to appear at Portage la Prairie Court at a later time.

None of the charges have been tested in court.