Woman arrested after series of assaults: Police
A Winnipeg woman is behind bars after a series of attacks in St. Vital last month.
Winnipeg police said the first happened on May 1 at the corner of St. Anne’s Road and Worthington Avenue. Officers responded around 9:30 a.m. for reports of an elderly woman being assaulted.
They found an 83-year-old woman suffering from minor injuries. The victim was assessed by paramedics and medically cleared at the scene. Police say a female suspect fled before they arrived.
Investigators worked to identify the suspect, and linked her to several similar assaults recently.
On May 2, a 28-year-old woman was attacked while waiting for the bus in the 1200 block of St. Mary's Road. Police said the suspect punched the victim repeatedly in the upper body without provocation and fled the area. The victim was hurt, and sought medical care before calling police.
A few days later, on May 4, a 36-year-old male passenger on a transit bus was punched repeatedly in the upper body without provocation. He was not hurt. However shortly after, investigators say the suspect got off the bus with a 39-year-old woman, punched her repeatedly, and ran away.
On June 2, police tracked the 30-year-old female suspect down at her home in the 200 block of Ferry Road and arrested her without incident.
Investigators said the suspect and victims were not previously known to one another.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Survey shows employees aren’t disconnecting from work on vacation
Although remote work has cleared the way for workplace flexibility, allowing employees to work in various locations (and climates), a new study suggests it’s taking a serious toll on work-life balance.
Macron announces France is sending 100 firefighters to Quebec
France will be sending firefighters to aid Quebec as the province continues to battle massive forest fires, French President Emmanuel Macron announced.
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
Nova Scotians’ personal information stolen in global security breach: province
The Nova Scotia government says it is investigating the theft of personal information stolen through a global privacy breach to a third-party file transfer system the province was using.
Adult victim in Que. fishing incident that killed 4 children identified
Quebec provincial police (SQ) have identified the adult victim of a fishing incident that claimed five lives over the weekend, most of them children. Keven Girard, 37, was among a group of 11 people swept up by the tide late Friday night while fishing along the shore in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
Uncertainty remains for Halifax-area evacuees as wildfire 100 per cent contained
A wildfire that tore through homes and businesses in the Halifax area is 100 per cent contained, but a historic fire in southwestern Nova Scotia remains out of control.
Canada sticking with 2050 net zero targets, but progress may come faster than expected, minister says
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is not ruling out finding ways to achieve net zero sooner than the existing 2050 goal, but would not say whether there would be a definitive commitment to move up the target.
Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. Is it the device VR has been looking for?
Apple appears poised to unveil a long-rumoured headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter's ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public's imagination.
Ukrainian father rushes home after Russian airstrike to find 2-year-old daughter dead in rubble
A Ukrainian man rushed to his home outside the central city of Dnipro in hopes of rescuing his family, only to find his two-year-old daughter dead and wife seriously wounded as he helped pull them from the rubble of their apartment destroyed in one of Russia's latest airstrikes of the war, authorities reported Sunday.
Regina
-
Heat warnings active for eastern Sask., storm watches persist in the north
Following days of storm activity, much of Saskatchewan is now under heat warnings as temperatures climb to far above seasonal.
-
Riders release 22 from roster, including veteran RB Kienan LaFrance
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have updated their roster following their 2-0 performance in the 2023 pre-season.
-
Team Canada prepares for Para Hockey World Championships gold medal match against Team USA
The battle for gold is set to get underway in Moose Jaw tonight as Team Canada and Team USA faceoff in the finale of the 2023 Para Hockey World Championships.
Saskatoon
-
Heat warnings active for eastern Sask., storm watches persist in the north
Following days of storm activity, much of Saskatchewan is now under heat warnings as temperatures climb to far above seasonal.
-
Saskatoon students say high school is censoring Pride week
Students at a Catholic school in Saskatoon say their high school is restricting and censoring Pride week celebrations.
-
Team Canada prepares for Para Hockey World Championships gold medal match against Team USA
The battle for gold is set to get underway in Moose Jaw tonight as Team Canada and Team USA faceoff in the finale of the 2023 Para Hockey World Championships.
Northern Ontario
-
Adult victim in Que. fishing incident that killed 4 children identified
Quebec provincial police (SQ) have identified the adult victim of a fishing incident that claimed five lives over the weekend, most of them children. Keven Girard, 37, was among a group of 11 people swept up by the tide late Friday night while fishing along the shore in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
-
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
-
48 active forest fires in northern Ontario, 31 in the northeast Sunday
The number of forest fires in northern Ontario continues to grow with a total of 48 active fires in the region, including 33 that are not yet under control. Only two months into the fire season and there have already been more than double the total number in 2022.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire situation improving, Alberta no longer in state of emergency
Alberta is no longer under a provincial state of emergency.
-
'Mission impossible stuff': Firefighting camp aims to attract more Indigenous people to EFRS
A new initiative by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is trying to increase Indigenous recruitment.
-
Identity, not ideology, key to Alberta political divide, survey suggests
The internet memes starting meme-ing within days of Monday's Alberta provincial election and the comments reflect concerns that the province is becoming increasingly polarized.
Toronto
-
Two suspects sought after woman sexually assaulted in downtown Toronto
Police have released images of two suspects who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in downtown Toronto in April.
-
3 injured, 2 critically, after Caledon crash: paramedics
Two people have been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition and a third person sustained serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Caledon, paramedics confirm.
-
Police release images of suspects wanted in serious assault in Toronto's Entertainment District
Police say they are searching for two men wanted in connection with a serious assault in the city’s Entertainment District this weekend.
Calgary
-
Understanding the deal: Critics skeptical of Calgary event centre agreement ahead of Monday’s public meeting
A public meeting will give Calgarians an inside look into the exact details of an agreement in principle that could land the city a new event centre, but critics are already skeptical of the cost breakdown.
-
Dog jog raises funds for Calgary Humane Society
It seemed like everyone and their dog was out Saturday at North Glenmore Park.
-
Identity, not ideology, key to Alberta political divide, survey suggests
The internet memes starting meme-ing within days of Monday's Alberta provincial election and the comments reflect concerns that the province is becoming increasingly polarized.
Montreal
-
Adult victim in Que. fishing incident that killed 4 children identified
Quebec provincial police (SQ) have identified the adult victim of a fishing incident that claimed five lives over the weekend, most of them children. Keven Girard, 37, was among a group of 11 people swept up by the tide late Friday night while fishing along the shore in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
-
Wildfires in western Quebec prompt thousands more evacuees to relocate
Wildfires in northwestern Quebec prompted thousands to evacuate the area over the weekend, as the number of blazes pushed past 140 and the military geared up to fight the encroaching flames -- even as that threat eased slightly Sunday on the North Shore.
-
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
Ottawa
-
LIVE ON CTV OTTAWA
LIVE ON CTV OTTAWA | The 40th CHEO Telethon is underway
The 40th CHEO Telethon in on CTV Ottawa until 7 p.m. Last year's CHEO Telethon raised a record $11.8 million.
-
Brush fire temporarily slows VIA Rail travel near Kingston
VIA Rail says CN Rail temporarily closed the tracks due to a brush fire between Kingston and Gananoque at approximately 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
-
Garbage debate at Ottawa City Hall and waiting for the Senators to be sold: 5 stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Atlantic
-
Uncertainty remains for Halifax-area evacuees as wildfire 100 per cent contained
A wildfire that tore through homes and businesses in the Halifax area is 100 per cent contained, but a historic fire in southwestern Nova Scotia remains out of control.
-
Nova Scotians’ personal information stolen in global security breach: province
The Nova Scotia government says it is investigating the theft of personal information stolen through a global privacy breach to a third-party file transfer system the province was using.
-
One person dies, two others in hospital after three-vehicle crash in Springfield, P.E.I.: RCMP
One person has died and two others are in hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle collision in Springfield, P.E.I.
Kitchener
-
Multiple stations respond to Sunday morning fires in Wellington North
Wellington North Fire says around 60 firefighters from multiple stations were needed to knock down two early morning fires, which have caused estimated damages exceeding $1 million.
-
'Uncontained' boa constrictors found during Kitchener traffic stop
Waterloo regional police say two large ‘uncontained’ boa constrictors were found in a vehicle while police were conducting a traffic stop.
-
Most-read stories of the week: OPP officer killed, robbery thwarted, company files for bankruptcy
From a tragic double fatal collision which killed an OPP officer and a school bus driver, to a local business filing for bankruptcy, here are the most-read stories of the week from CTV News Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
Man drowns in North Vancouver lake
A 26-year-old man drowned in North Vancouver's Rice Lake Saturday afternoon.
-
June means trouble for B.C. wildfires with hot, dry forecast set to compound drought
Underlying drought, unseasonably warm temperatures last month and hot, dry conditions in the June forecast mean “the table has been set” for significant wildfire activity this summer, an official with the British Columbia Wildfire Service says.
-
Blind Paralympian teams up with scent-trailing dog to find missing people
Jessica Tuomela is a swimmer and triathlete, and has been on the podium at the Paralympics, but says the feeling returning a missing person home safely is no comparison.
Vancouver Island
-
Blind Paralympian teams up with scent-trailing dog to find missing people
Jessica Tuomela is a swimmer and triathlete, and has been on the podium at the Paralympics, but says the feeling returning a missing person home safely is no comparison.
-
'We drop silver and you find it': Nanaimo silversmiths create treasure hunt on Vancouver Island
Two silversmiths from Nanaimo are hiding their hand-poured silver creations in local parks for people to go out and find.
-
Disease and climate change put pressure on bees and their keepers: apiary inspector
Without bees, there is no food, so keeping hives healthy is of utmost importance. That job is becoming more difficult thanks to an outbreak of disease and the effects of climate change.