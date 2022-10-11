Woman arrested for assaulting taxi driver, police officer in Brandon
The Brandon Police Service has charged a 25-year-old woman after a taxi driver and a police officer were assaulted on Saturday night.
Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the area 34th Street and Richmond Avenue for a report of a taxi driver who was having issues with a woman in his cab.
Police allege the woman was intoxicated and causing problems. Officers said when the driver attempted to make a call regarding the issue, the suspect allegedly grabbed him by the ear and grabbed at his phone.
Police managed to find the suspect in the area, adding that she kicked one of the officers in the stomach while in custody.
The woman was arrested and charged for assaulting the officer and the taxi driver. She was released on an undertaking.
