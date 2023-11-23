Woman attacked during rural Manitoba home invasion

A 76-year-old woman was attacked during a home invasion in rural Manitoba on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 9 a.m. at a home north of Rossburn when two men and one woman went into the home after knocking on the door. Police allege a 76-year-old woman was then assaulted. Once a family member intervened, the male suspects fled the scene.

The family member briefly detained the female suspect; however, she ran away before police got to the scene. Officers believe she was picked up by the male suspects in a grey car.

The 76-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, but has since been released.

The suspects were not known to the residents of the home, and did not use weapons during the attack. Police said the male suspects were wearing masks covering their faces, while the female suspect is described as being in her mid-20s.

The RCMP continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-773-3051 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.