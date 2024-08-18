Woman charged after blaze breaks out in Brandon hotel room

A 24-year-old woman is facing several charges after damaging property and starting a fire at the Colonial Inn in Brandon, Man.

According to a news release, hotel staff received a call around 7:50 p.m. Saturday evening about a woman who had apparently ransacked a room and damaged a door. A few minutes later, another call came in saying there was a fire in the room.

When police arrived, they arrested the suspect. Investigators discovered the 24-year-old woman had assaulted her boyfriend and their child, before damaging property and starting a fire in the hotel room. She was also observed holding a weapon and uttering threats to kill people outside the establishment.

The hotel was evacuated.

The 24-year-old has been charged with arson with disregard for human life, assault, mischief to property, possession of dangerous weapons and uttering threats.

She was held in custody and appeared in court Sunday morning.