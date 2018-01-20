

CTV Winnipeg





A 36-year-old woman has been charged after a house was deliberately set on fire following a stabbing at a home in northwestern Manitoba.

RCMP said the incident happened at a home in Lynn Lake in the early morning hours on Friday.

Officers received a report of domestic violence and arrived to find a home engulfed in flames.

Investigators learned that the homeowner had been stabbed by his girlfriend, then left the scene to call police. When he returned to the home, he discovered that a fire had been set inside the home.

RCMP said the victim was not seriously hurt from the stab wound. There were no other injuries caused by the fire.

Police have charged Elise Colomb with assault with a weapon, mischief causing danger to life, arson to property and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.