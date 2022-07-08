Woman charged in connection to fatal West End shooting: Winnipeg police
Woman charged in connection to fatal West End shooting: Winnipeg police
A woman who is in custody at the Women’s Correctional Centre has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in April 2022 at a West End apartment.
The homicide took place on April 18 in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue. Police have identified the victim as Ira Hayes Disbrowe, a 26-year-old Winnipeg man.
On Wednesday, investigators went to the Women’s Correctional Centre in Headingley and charged Samantha Lee Bruyere, 43, with second-degree murder.
Bruyere was already in custody on unrelated charges at the time of her arrest.
None of the charges have proven in court.
