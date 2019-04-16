

CTV Winnipeg





Police have charged a Winnipeg woman in connection with a stabbing Monday in the North End.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Magnus Avenue just before 6 p.m. for a report of a serious incident. They found a man who looked like he had been assaulted lying down on the ground.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital and remains there in stable condition, police said.

A number of police cars were on scene and part of Magnus Avenue was blocked off to traffic during the investigation.

Police arrested a suspect in a residence on the same block, where investigators were told both the suspect and victim had been drinking when the victim began fighting with several people.

Police said he was stabbed during the fight and left the residence.

Donna Karen Kakegamic, 20, was charged with aggravated assault and taken into custody.