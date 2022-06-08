Woman charged with manslaughter after newborn found dead in garbage bin: Winnipeg police

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 31-year-old woman after a newborn was found dead in a garbage bin.

Police were alerted to the incident on May 3.

Officers then went to a garbage bin in a back lane in the 400 block of Boyd Avenue, where they found the infant’s body. Police have identified the infant as Baby Moar.

Officers identified Baby Moar’s mother and arrested her at a nearby home. She was taken to the hospital and admitted for medical precautions.

The Winnipeg police’s child abuse unit investigated and determined that the baby was born at a home in the Garden City neighbourhood.

Officers allege Baby Moar was then hidden in a back lane garbage bin. Police noted it is believed the baby was alive when she was put in the garbage bin.

On June 7, police arrested a suspect at the Women’s Correctional Institute in Headingley, which is where she was being held.

Jeanene Rosa Moar, 31, has been charged with manslaughter and concealing the body of a child. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The suspect remains in custody.