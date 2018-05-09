

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a 30-year-old woman has been charged after an assault in Oxford House left a 30-year-old man dead.

At about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, police were told that the man had been taken to the community’s nursing station after being assaulted with a weapon with injuries that later proved to be fatal.

The woman arrested, Margaret Chubb, 30, is charged with second degree murder. Police said she and the man who died knew each other and lived in Oxford House.

The investigation continues.