Woman choked, loses consciousness during assault in Windsor Park: police

(File image) (File image)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alberta government says no evidence of emails to prosecutors

The Alberta government says it could not find any emails to substantiate allegations that one of Premier Danielle Smith's staffers wrote to Crown prosecutors to try to influence how they handled cases tied to the blockade at the Coutts border crossing.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island