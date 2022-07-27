Woman dead after being hit by city dump truck: Winnipeg police

A woman died Wednesday afternoon after she was hit by a dump truck in Winnipeg’s North End.

Just before noon on Wednesday, police were called to the 100 block of Inkster Boulevard for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a City of Winnipeg dump truck.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who was driving the dump truck stayed at the scene and met with police officers.

A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg confirmed a city employee and truck were involved in the crash.

"We will not be offering additional comments as the Police investigation into this incident is still ongoing," the spokesperson said.

The Winnipeg police’s traffic division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.