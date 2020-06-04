WINNIPEG -- A 23-year-old woman has died after the vehicle she was driving hit a ditch and crashed near Eriksdale, RCMP say.

The crash happened approximately four kilometres north of Eriksdale on Highway 6. Lundar RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle collision at 4:10 a.m. on May 30.

RCMP said the investigation has determined the woman, who was from the RM of Coldwell, was driving southbound when the vehicle lost control, hit the ditch and rolled.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. RCMP said she died from her injuries on June 2.

Lundar RCMP and a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.