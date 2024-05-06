Woman dead following crash in St. Vital

A Winnipeg woman is dead following a crash over the weekend in the city’s St. Vital area.

The crash, which involved a pedestrian and vehicle, took place around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday at St. Mary’s Road and Chesterfield Avenue.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service brought the pedestrian – a 38-year-old woman – to the hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and spoke with police.

The traffic division is now investigating.

Anyone with information, including dash cam footage, is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.