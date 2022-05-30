Woman dead, two others in hospital after car crashes into tree: Winnipeg police

One woman is dead and two other people are in unstable condition after a car crashed into a tree on Monday.

The incident began around 12:45 a.m., when officers with the Winnipeg Police Service tried to conduct a traffic stop in the Deer Lodge neighbourhood. However, police said the driver did not stop and drove away.

Officers then found the car in the 400 block of Truro Street, where it had crashed into a tree.

The three people inside the car were taken to the hospital. A man, who was driving the car, and a teenage passenger were taken to the hospital in unstable condition. A woman, who police said was a passenger in the car, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she died from her injuries.

The Independent Investigation Unit, Manitoba’s police watchdog, has been notified and is investigating the incident.

