Woman dies after Reenders collision: Police
An elderly woman is dead after a traffic collision in Kildonan Crossing Friday.
Winnipeg police said it happened around 4 p.m. on Jan. 5 near the corner of Stapon Road and Reenders Drive. Reenders was completely closed to traffic for several hours Friday evening.
Police are investigating the cause of the collision. More information is expected to be released early next week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fatal New York bus crash: officials say most people on board were Canadian
Officials in New York say most of the 23 people on board a bus that crashed on U.S. Highway 87 Friday, leaving at least one person dead, were Canadian citizens.
Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat don't operate grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes
Three of Canada's major airlines said they do not have Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in their fleet. The aircraft model has been temporarily grounded by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to perform an emergency landing when the jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff Friday.
New research method helps verify event mentioned in the Bible's Old Testament
Using a new technological method of measuring the magnetic field recorded in burnt bricks, researchers from four Israeli universities helped archeologists corroborate an event described in the Old Testament of the Bible: the conquest of the Philistine city of Gath by Hazel, King of Aram.
Alaska Airlines 737 lands safely after a window blows out nearly 5 kilometres over Oregon
U.S. officials on Saturday ordered the immediate grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners until they are inspected after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.
Boeing faces new questions about the 737 Max after a plane suffers a gaping hole in its side
Boeing faces new scrutiny about the safety of its best-selling plane after federal officials announced the temporary grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 planes on Saturday, following a harrowing flight in which an Alaska Airlines jetliner was left with a gaping hole in its side.
11-year-old killed in Iowa school shooting remembered as a joyful boy who loved soccer and singing
Ahmir Jolliff dashed out of his home in Perry Thursday morning, eager to see his friends on the first day back to school after winter break.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plane breaks down during his family vacation in Jamaica
It's déjà vu for the prime minister after his plane broke down while on a family vacation in Jamaica, the second such incident in a span of months.
On Jan. 6 many Republicans blamed Trump for the Capitol riot. Now they endorse his presidential bid
Saturday marks the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and Donald Trump, the former president, is far-and-away the leading Republican candidate in 2024. He still refuses to acknowledge his earlier loss to President Joe Biden.
Teen charged after vehicle crashes into Toronto house, injuring 6 people
A 17-year-old has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act in relation to a Tesla that crashed into a Toronto townhouse and injured six people just after midnight on Friday.
Regina
-
Artist shares skills with others in unique workshop
A unique art workshop was held on Saturday for Regina residents to learn how to customize sneakers.
-
Blackhawks' Bedard breaks his jaw, pausing the No. 1 pick's stellar start to career
The Chicago Blackhawks placed Connor Bedard on injured reserve on Saturday with a broken jaw, sidelining the young center in the middle of an impressive rookie season.
-
'Impact residents in a positive way': Sask.'s newest addictions treatment facility to open in spring
A 60-bed addictions treatment facility will be opening at the former Living Skies Retreat and Conference Centre near Lumsden.
Saskatoon
-
'The future of heating globally': Do heat pumps work in Saskatchewan?
The debate around heat pumps is heating up across Canada as the federal government pitches it as a greener alternative to furnaces.
-
Saskatoon SPCA opens new location
The Saskatoon SPCA has opened its new location, and staff are already seeing some success.
-
Saskatoon Fire Department responds to garage fire with damage estimated at $35,000
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to a garage fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Family grieves daughter who died after Thunder Bay police did not respond to 911 call
The family of a woman found dead in northern Ontario after officers reportedly did not respond to a 911 call say the case raises concerns about the treatment of First Nations women by Thunder Bay police.
-
Fatal New York bus crash: officials say most people on board were Canadian
Officials in New York say most of the 23 people on board a bus that crashed on U.S. Highway 87 Friday, leaving at least one person dead, were Canadian citizens.
-
Busy time for collectors as the Christmas 'clean-up' continues in northern Ont.
It’s ‘all hands on deck’ right now at the Sudbury Recycling Centre where refuse collectors have seen business increase 'ten fold' post holidays. Residents are over northern Ontario are busy cleaning up after Christmas and a lot that is making its way towards local landfills.
Edmonton
-
Sixth Edmonton encampment torn down downtown Saturday
Another Edmonton encampment was taken down by city officials and police Saturday.
-
Alberta faces multiple challenges supporting population boom: economist
Alberta's been calling for more people to move to the province, and that's what's been happening in droves this past year.
-
Snowboarding competition goes ahead despite 'tough year' for winter sports
Despite being on the brink of cancellation, an Alberta Winter Games qualifier was able to go ahead Saturday at the Edmonton Ski Club.
Toronto
-
Environment Canada issues special weather statement warning of snowfall in GTA
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning of “accumulating snowfall" in Toronto.
-
'Not a lot you can fight,' Toronto mayor says of rule preventing drivers from taking speeding tickets to court
Toronto’s mayor says she supports a recommendation that would strip drivers of their ability to fight speeding tickets issued by cameras in provincial court.
-
Couple fatally shot in Caledon were 'at the wrong place at the wrong time,' family says
The family of a couple who were killed in a shooting in Caledon last November held a vigil in Brampton Saturday to demand justice as no arrests have been made yet in the case.
Calgary
-
Arson unit investigating as 2-alarm fire burns multi-family units in Sage Hill
An investigation is underway into a two-alarm fire early Saturday in Sage Hill.
-
Travis Konecny scores short-handed goal as Philadelphia Flyers top the Calgary Flames 3-2
Travis Konecny snapped a third-period tie with a short-handed goal, and the Philadelphia Flyers stopped a four-game slide with a spirited 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.
-
Road rage incident near Beiseker results in charges against Drumheller man as 80-year-old hospitalized
A Drumheller resident faces multiple charges after getting into an altercation with an 80-year-old man in Beiseker early Friday morning.
Montreal
-
Another deadly house fire in Quebec; 6 dead since 2024 began
Yet another residential fire has claimed a life in Quebec, bringing the total deaths to six since Jan. 3.
-
Man arrested after 29-year-old woman found dead in Granby, Que.
A man was arrested Friday in connection with the death of a woman in Granby, in Quebec's Eastern Townships. Police have identified the victim as 29-year-old Chloé Lauzon-Rivard.
-
CTV News Montreal at Six for Saturday, January 6, 2024
Watch CTV News Montreal at 6 o'clock with anchor Caroline Van Vlaardingen above.
Ottawa
-
Environment Canada issues icy, slippery roads advisory in Ottawa
Icy and slippery roads are in the forecast for Ottawa following a weather travel advisory issued by Environment Canada on Saturday.
-
One dead in fire at Kanata seniors' residence
Ottawa police have confirmed that one person has died after a fire broke out in a seniors' residence in Kanata late Friday night.
-
Pembroke, Ont. community pool closed until at least fall 2024
The City of Pembroke has closed its Kinsmen community pool for safety reasons.
Atlantic
-
A portion of Highway 101 was shut down following a motor vehicle accident Saturday afternoon
Greenwich Fire Department say there’s been a motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 101 between exits 10 and exit 11.
-
Calls for power in Dartmouth, N.S., homeless encampment ignite debate
As bitter cold weather looms over Halifax, some people call for more Halifax tent encampments to receive electricity.
-
N.B. woman seriously injured after assault
RCMP are requesting the poublic’s assistance after a woman was found seriously injured in Esgenoopetitj First Nation, N.B.
Kitchener
-
Personal injury lawyer advocates for safer roads following multiple pedestrian collisions
The number of collisions involving pedestrians in Waterloo Region is raising concerns about safety on the streets.
-
The Ring’s Wedding Expo stops in Kitchener for the weekend
The Ring’s KW Wedding Expo kicked off Saturday and is the perfect place for anyone planning to tie the knot.
-
Search for suspect in Cambridge shooting continues
The search continues for the person, or persons, who fired multiple gunshots into a Cambridge townhome early Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
Crews searching for missing helicopter near Revelstoke, B.C.
A search is underway for a missing helicopter in the B.C. Interior.
-
1 hospitalized after serious crash that closed Maple Ridge road overnight
One person was taken to hospital in serious condition after a crash in Maple Ridge that closed the Haney Bypass for several hours overnight.
-
2nd shooting in as many days under investigation in Coquitlam, RCMP say
Mounties in Coquitlam are working to determine whether a second shooting in as many days in the city is related to the first.
Vancouver Island
-
Show goes on in Vancouver after Gaza tensions scrap play's Victoria run
Vancouver's PuSh Festival is sticking to theatrical tradition that the show must go on, and will stage "The Runner" this month despite the play being cancelled in Victoria over tensions linked to the war between Israel and Hamas, say festival officials.
-
Alaska Airlines 737 lands safely after a window blows out nearly 5 kilometres over Oregon
U.S. officials on Saturday ordered the immediate grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners until they are inspected after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.
-
'It's bad news': Warm December and low snowpack could mean trouble for B.C. salmon, wildfires
December was unusually dry and warm on Vancouver Island, leading to concerns of low snowpack levels in the alpine. “The preliminary numbers are in and it’s not looking super optimistic at this point."