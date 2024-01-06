WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Woman dies after Reenders collision: Police

    Winnipeg police said it happened around 4 p.m. on Jan. 5 near the corner of Stapon Road and Reenders Drive. (Source: Daniel Timmerman, CTV News) Winnipeg police said it happened around 4 p.m. on Jan. 5 near the corner of Stapon Road and Reenders Drive. (Source: Daniel Timmerman, CTV News)

    An elderly woman is dead after a traffic collision in Kildonan Crossing Friday.

    Winnipeg police said it happened around 4 p.m. on Jan. 5 near the corner of Stapon Road and Reenders Drive. Reenders was completely closed to traffic for several hours Friday evening.

    Police are investigating the cause of the collision. More information is expected to be released early next week.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat don't operate grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes

    Three of Canada's major airlines said they do not have Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in their fleet. The aircraft model has been temporarily grounded by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to perform an emergency landing when the jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff Friday.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News