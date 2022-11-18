Woman dies following crash on Perimeter Highway Thursday: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP says one woman has died after a crash on the Perimeter Highway Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the crash around 6:25 a.m. in the southbound lane of the North Perimeter, about four kilometres south of Highway 6.

RCMP says a vehicle heading south lost control and slid across the median and crashed into a northbound pickup truck. The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old woman from Winnipeg, was taken to hospital and later died of her injuries.

The 67-year-old driver of the pickup truck, a man from Portage la Prairie, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP says a forensic collision reconstructionist is investigating the crash.

This was one of five crashes on the Perimeter Highway Thursday morning, RCMP told CTV News.