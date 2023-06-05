Woman drives vehicle into Wawanesa business she allegedly threatened: RCMP

Charges are pending against a 42-year-old woman after she allegedly drove her SUV through a business in Wawanesa, Man., last week.

According to Souris RCMP, they received the report of a car hitting a building at Main Street and Fourth Street in the community at approximately 4:15 p.m. on June 2. When Mounties arrived, a large hole in the front of the business was visible and a large crowd had gathered at the scene.

Investigators say an SUV driven by a 42-year-old woman crashed into the front of the building on Fourth Street, with the driver then backing the SUV up and driving it into the building a second time. The driver backed out, left the SUV and was taken to hospital for minor injuries. She was later released.

The aftermath of a crash at a business in Wawanesa, Manitoba. (RCMP handout)

RCMP said the driver of the SUV allegedly threatened the business before the crash.

Charges are pending against the driver.

Mounties said there were a number of people inside the building at the time of the crash, but nobody was physically injured.