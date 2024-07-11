Woman escapes home following sexual assault, man charged: Winnipeg police

A 39-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly barricaded and sexually assaulted a woman in a home Monday night.

According to police, a man approached a woman in the 3300 block of Portage Avenue, talked with her and eventually lured her to a nearby home.

Police said the suspect broke into the home, and once the two were inside, he prevented her from leaving. Police said he physically and sexually assaulted the victim, and at one point, knocked her unconscious.

The man allegedly threatened to kill the woman and stole her property. The woman was able to escape when the man fell asleep and called police.

Police found the man still sleeping in the home and arrested him.

Kyle Thomas Quill has been charged with multiple offences, including sexual assault, uttering threats and forcible confinement.

He remains in custody and the charges have not been proven in court.