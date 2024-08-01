What's open and closed for Terry Fox Day in Winnipeg

Terry Fox Day will be celebrated in Manitoba on Monday, resulting in hour changes or closures for several businesses and services in the province.

The following will operate on reduced hours or will be closed on Monday, Aug. 5.

City services

All civic offices for the City of Winnipeg will be closed Monday.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Aug. 5.

Recycling, yard waste, and garbage will be collected as normal for those who have Monday as their collection date.

The Brady Road Landfill will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the Brady 4R Winnipeg depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pacific and Panet 4R depots are both closed on Monday.

All Winnipeg libraries will be closed on Aug. 4 and 5.

All outdoor pools will be open and free to swim in from Aug. 3 to 5 for Winnipeg 150 celebrations, and outdoor aquatic services will be open on Monday.

All indoor pools and fitness centres are closed Monday.

Animal services will be closed on Monday.

Liquor Marts

All Liquor Marts in Manitoba will be open to the public on Aug. 5. People should check the Liquor Mart website to find the hours of their closest location.

Shopping centres and malls

Grant Park Shopping Centre is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Terry Fox Day.

Kildonan Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Terry Fox Day.

St. Vital Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Terry Fox Day.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Terry Fox Day.

CF Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Terry Fox Day.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Terry Fox Day.

Attractions

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is closed on Monday.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.