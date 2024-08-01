Second alleged victim of former Winnipeg hockey coach files lawsuit against estate
WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing
A second alleged victim of a former Winnipeg hockey coach and lawyer is suing his estate for physical and sexual assaults.
The man, who is identified as John Doe in the lawsuit, filed a statement of claim in March 2024 against the estate of Robert Dawson.
CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Dawson had been charged with historic sexual assaults, along with child pornography offences, in September 2021. Following the charges, Dawson was found dead inside a St. James area hotel in October 2021. The statement of claim said Dawson died by suicide.
John Doe is seeking a publication ban and sealing order in respect of his identity.
According to the statement of claim, John Doe met Dawson in 2008 when the plaintiff was 17 years old.
It says Dawson knew the teenager was interested in law school and offered to help him pursue a legal degree and career.
The claim alleges that in 2009, Dawson persuaded John Doe to move into his home with the promise of living there rent-free. However, after he moved in, the claim says that Dawson reneged his earlier promise and insisted he participate in certain sexual activities instead of paying rent.
According to the claim, beginning in 2009 and continuing into 2010, Dawson physically and sexually assaulted John Doe. The claim says this included compelling him to remove his clothes in front of Dawson; locking him in a cage for hours at a time and refusing his requests for release; forcing him to wear a ball gag; tying him to a support beam; fondling John Doe’s genitals and spanking him; photographing and videotaping him while in the cage and tied to the support beams; and having him wear a lock and collar in public.
The claim also alleges Dawson made John Doe recite statements about being Dawson’s slave while tied to the support beam.
The plaintiff says that he did not consent to these sexual assaults, and that Dawson would tell him that no one would believe his word over that of a respected lawyer.
Now, John Doe is seeking damages from Dawson’s estate.
A statement of defence has not been filed. None of the claims have been proven in court.
CTV’s News Winnipeg previously reported that an Ontario man was suing Dawson’s estate for allegations of repeated sexual assaults, and has confirmed that this lawsuit was filed by a different victim.
A 24-hour sexual assault crisis line is available by phone at (204) 786-8631 or toll-free at 1-888-292-7565. More support for survivors of sexual assaults can be found through Klinic Community Health's sexual assault crisis program.
- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.
