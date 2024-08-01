Ex-priest accused of sexually assaulting young girl in 1970s: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP has arrested an 81-year-old retired priest living in Regina in connection to a historical sexual assault of a young girl dating back to the 1970s.

In March 2022, RCMP said a woman in her 60s came forward, alleging she had been sexually assaulted by a priest over two years while attending St. Elijah Romanian Orthodox Church in Lennard, Man. in the early 1970s. RCMP said the woman was between 11 and 12 years old at the time.

Cpl. Brett Church with the Russell RCMP detachment said once police received the initial report, they started to talk with witnesses.

"We also had to go through the church and get some historical records of employment and things like that. So it took about two years to get to the point where we are now," he said.

RCMP issued an arrest warrant for 81-year-old Constantin Turcoane for charges of rape and sexual intercourse under 14 – charges that date back to the criminal code in the 1970s.

Police said Turcoane, who has been living in Regina, turned himself in to Russell RCMP, and he was released with a court date of Aug. 28.

Church said Turcoane's placement in Lennard, Man. was short lived – adding at the time there had been allegations of sexual assaults against the priest.

"From what I understand, there was some complaints about this at the time and they transferred him out to Regina," he said, adding he is not aware of any other allegations of sexual assault against the priest.

However, the RCMP does believe there may be more victims.

"It's tough because it's 50 years ago. Some might be deceased. Some witnesses might deceased at this point. All that comes into play here," he said, asking anyone with information about this investigation to call RCMP.

According to church documents, Turcoane served at the parishes in Lennard, Shell Valley and Blue Wing from 1970 to 1971, before moving to Regina's Saint Nicholas parish in 1971. The documents say Turcoane did resign in 1983 and was on a leave of absence for an unspecified period of time, but did return to Saint Nicholas parish where he stayed until his retirement in 2005.

According to the Orthodox Church in America, of which Turcoane was a clergy member, the priest has since retired.

Church noted that he has been in contact with the woman who filed the complaint and that this process has been tough for her.

"There's a lot of emotions and memories. So we're trying to offer as much support as we can."

According to the Orthodox Church in America, of which Turcoane was a clergy member, the priest has since retired.

Turcoane’s name and contact information was removed from the church’s online clergy directory Thursday morning after the news of his arrest was released.

In an email to CTV News Winnipeg, Archpriest Alexander Rentel, the chancellor of the Orthodox Church in America, said it "abhors" sexual misconduct.

"Since the time that allegations of sexual misconduct against Constantin Turcoane were first received, the Orthodox Church in America has cooperated fully with the RCMP in its investigation into these allegations," Rentel said.

He said the church had no further comment.

CTV News Winnipeg has also reached out to The Romanian Orthodox Episcopate of America and Turcoane for comment.

The charges against Turcoane have not been tested in court.

- With files from CTV's Danton Unger