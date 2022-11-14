Woman fatally shot over the weekend; homicide unit investigating

Winnipeg police are investigating the homicide of a Winnipeg woman who was fatally shot over the weekend.

Around 5:20 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 400 block of William Avenue after receiving a call about an injured woman. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old woman who had been shot in the upper body.

Police said the responding officers gave the woman CPR before an ambulance arrived to take her to hospital in critical condition. Police said the woman has died of her injuries.

She has since been identified as Delany Nora Desmarais. Her death is the 46th homicide in Winnipeg this year.

Police said no arrests have been made.

The homicide unit is asking anyone with information to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.