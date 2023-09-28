Woman found dead in Winnipeg; homicide unit investigating

The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were called to a “suspicious incident” in the 600 block of Victor Street at approximately 3:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they found an injured woman with serious injuries, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit is now investigating and police said notifications are ongoing to the victim’s family.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 204-986-6508.