Woman found dead in wooded area after vehicle found in ditch: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP is investigating the sudden death of a woman from the RM of Stuartburn over the weekend.

According to Emerson RCMP, at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, they were called to a report of a missing 44-year-old woman. They said the woman was last seen leaving her home in a vehicle at approximately 4:50 a.m.

Mounties went to the home, and learned family members found her vehicle in a ditch approximately 1 kilometre away. They had searched the immediate area earlier in the day without success.

The search and rescue team, Emerson RCMP, police dog services and remotely piloted aircraft systems were called to the scene, where they found the woman’s body in a wooded area.

RCMP said they are awaiting the results of an autopsy, but said there are indications the woman may have succumbed to the elements when she wandered away from her vehicle after hitting the ditch.

RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.