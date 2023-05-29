Woman found dead inside home; death investigated as homicide
Manitoba RCMP are investigating the death of a woman found inside a home in northwestern Manitoba early Monday morning.
RCMP officers in Swan River, a town north of Duck Mountain Provincial Park, were called to a home around 3 a.m. when they got there, they found a 29-year-old woman dead inside. Mounties say no one else was inside the home.
The death is being investigated as a homicide, RCMP said.
The investigation is being led by the major crimes services.
