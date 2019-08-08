

Renee Rodgers, CTV News





STARS Air Ambulance said one woman was taken to hospital in serious condition after a head-on crash on a Manitoba highway Thursday night.

It happened on Highway 7, north of Stonewall, Man.

The highway was closed between Road 82 N and Road 79 N.

A STARS spokesperson said the Stonewall Fire Department had to perform a “lengthy extrication” before the air ambulance arrived, just before 8 p.m.

A 28-year-old woman was transported to Health Sciences Centre with serious injuries.

The highway reopened at about 11 p.m.

There was no word on Thursday night on the condition of the other driver, or what led to the crash.