

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police say a woman was inappropriately touched and grabbed by a male suspect near the University of Winnipeg on Friday morning.

Police said the woman was walking in the green space that runs between Landside and Young Street near Portage Avenue around 10:40 a.m. She was not injured.

Police said the suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and grey sweatpants, and was riding what appeared to have been a mountain bike.

Police said they are working with security to review video footage of the incident.

No one is in custody yet.